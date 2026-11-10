In Poland, the work of the National Media Council (RMN) has effectively been suspended due to the arrest of its chairman, Wojciech Król, who has not resigned. As RMF24 reports, members of the body acknowledge that there is currently no one to convene a meeting.

Only the chairman convenes meetings

The Council’s last in-person meeting was held on May 12. In July, its members held a remote meeting, and in September they voted remotely. Since then, the body’s work has been suspended, RMF FM’s sources said.

Under Article 11 of the law on the National Media Council, only the chairman can convene its meetings. One of RMF FM’s sources explained that because Król is in custody, there is no one to organize a meeting. According to the outlet, the Sejm cannot resolve this problem independently.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Calls for resignation

Piotr Adamowicz, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Culture, told RMF FM that Król had repeatedly been urged to leave his post as RMN chairman. According to him, Król can send a written resignation even while in custody.

The National Media Council, among other things, appoints supervisory boards of public media. In recent months, it appointed supervisory boards for regional public radio stations. In the near future, the RMN was to consider the composition of the supervisory boards of Telewizja Polska and Polish Radio.

The RMN consists of five people: Wojciech Król, Marek Rutka, Robert Kwiatkowski, Joanna Lichocka and Piotr Babiniec. According to a report submitted to the Sejm, the council’s activities in 2025 cost the state budget more than 1.6 million zlotys. Nearly 80% of this amount consisted of remuneration for council members and staff.

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