In Poland, police have created two special investigative teams to investigate the shooting at Krakow’s Main Market Square and the triple murder in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. One team will work in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, while the other will operate in the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship. As RMF24 reports, the investigation is to establish the full course of events and the motives of the 24-year-old attacker.

Experienced investigators involved in the work

Artur Bednarek, the provincial police commander in Krakow, formed a team that includes officers from operational, investigative and forensic units, as well as the forensic laboratory. Katarzyna Cisło, a spokeswoman for the Lesser Poland police, explained that such teams are created in extraordinary situations when proceedings are complex, multidirectional and require significant law enforcement experience.

At the same time, Zbigniew Nowak, the police commander in Kielce, formed a team of Świętokrzyskie police officers that will investigate the circumstances of the deaths of three people in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. The entire proceedings are under the supervision of the Lesser Poland branch of Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office.

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Investigators are checking the attacker’s route

Law enforcement officers are analyzing the collected evidence, reconstructing the man’s route from Kielce to Krakow and checking reports from witnesses who may have seen the attacker or his car. According to Damian Janus, a representative of the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship police, the investigation will be lengthy and require close cooperation with colleagues from Lesser Poland.

According to police, the 24-year-old man drove a car onto Krakow’s Main Market Square and opened fire on passers-by. Six people were killed and another 15 were injured, including two police officers. The attacker was wounded by law enforcement officers and later died in hospital. Two AR-15 rifles, two pistols and about 500 rounds of ammunition were seized from his car.

In the man’s family apartment in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, the bodies of his father, mother and sister with gunshot wounds were found. Police said that the investigation in Krakow is being conducted under an article on the aggravated murder of several people in conjunction with a provision on a crime of a terrorist nature.

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