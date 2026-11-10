In Poland, advertisements were circulated in Telegram chats for emigrants offering $500 for applying provocative inscriptions to monuments. As RMF24 reports, citing the independent Belarusian outlet MOST Media, the aim of such actions may have been to incite social tension and conflicts.

Job advertisement in Poznań

According to MOST Media, in one of the emigrant chats in Białystok, an unknown person using an anonymous number was looking for an alleged screen-printing specialist to work in Poznań. The message in Russian offered $500 for one shift, reimbursement for travel in both directions, and “safe working conditions.”

Journalists from MOST Media contacted the author of the advertisement undercover. According to their information, the task involved applying the inscription “Glory to the UPA” to monuments and attaching QR codes, which were to be provided separately. The interlocutor also sent photographs of sites in Poznań and images of other acts of vandalism with similar inscriptions.

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Claims about other cities

Payment was offered in cryptocurrency, via a BLIK code, or in cash. The author of the advertisement also claimed that similar tasks were being carried out in Warsaw, Wrocław, and Lublin.

Uladzimir Zhihar, an analyst at the Belarusian BelPol project, told MOST Media that recruiting perpetrators through encrypted messengers corresponds to the pattern of hybrid operations attributed to the special services of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — and Belarus. In his assessment, such actions are intended to destabilize the states of the region and intensify social divisions and hostility between Poles and Ukrainians.

MOST Media also recalled that in July 2026, Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office reported uncovering a spy network whose members, according to its information, had been recruited for arson and sabotage. Separately, a court is considering the case of a Ukrainian citizen accused of 47 crimes of a diversionary nature, including applying the inscription “Glory to the UPA” at sites of national remembrance in Warsaw, Domasławice, and Wrocław.

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