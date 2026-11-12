In Poland, the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate warned consumers not to drink a batch of 700 ml still mineral water Naturalna Woda Mineralna Jurajska Sport with a best-before date of July 29, 2027. Mold was found in the water. A batch of Arla Protein Pudding Vanilla Cookie is also being withdrawn from sale due to the possible presence of glass fragments, RMF24 reports.

Mold confirmed by laboratory tests

A consumer noticed contamination in the water, and laboratory tests confirmed that it was mold. The manufacturer, Jurajska Spółka Akcyjna, has begun withdrawing the relevant batch from circulation and is determining the source of the contamination.

An inspection was conducted at the production facility. Poland's State Sanitary Inspection authorities are monitoring the recall process, and consumers were urged not to drink the specified water.

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Risk of glass fragments in pudding

Arla Protein Pudding Vanilla Cookie, weighing 200 g, with batch number ES26271001 and a best-before date of April 25, 2027, should not be consumed. According to the sanitary inspectorate, the product may contain glass fragments, creating a risk of injury to the oral cavity.

Poland's sanitary service was informed about the pudding recall through the RASFF rapid alert system for dangerous food and feed. One batch of the product was supplied to the Polish market. It was immediately withdrawn from sale, and the company reported the risk on its website.

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