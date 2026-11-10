Homebuyers’ borrowing capacity falls in Poland — RMF24

In October, the borrowing capacity of middle-income households in Poland declined, while the number of apartments available within their budget decreased. Single buyers and childless couples in large cities felt this most strongly, RMF24 reports, citing data from Rankomat.pl presented by RynekPierwotny.pl.

Available loan amounts decreased

A single person with a net income of around 6,000 zlotys could obtain a mortgage worth an average of 422,600 zlotys in October. This is more than 2% less than a month earlier.

For a childless couple with a net income of 8,000 zlotys, the average available loan amount was 524,500 zlotys — approximately 3% less month on month. Families with one child and a net income of 10,000 zlotys could count on an average of 603,100 zlotys, which is more than 1.5% below the September figure.

Fewer choices in the largest cities

The decline in borrowing capacity affected the availability of offers in Poland’s seven largest agglomerations. In Warsaw and Wrocław, the number of apartments matching a single buyer’s budget fell by 26% over the month. In Kraków, the figure declined by 22%, and in Poznań by 21%.

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For childless couples, the number of available apartments decreased by 22% in Wrocław, by 19% in Warsaw, and by 14% in Kraków and Poznań. Families with a child experienced a smaller narrowing of choice. The exception was the Katowice region and the Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowska Metropolis, where the supply for this group increased by 1%.

Differences between bank offers

According to Rankomat.pl, the difference in the available loan amount depending on the bank reached 130,000 zlotys for single borrowers, 120,000 zlotys for two-person households, and more than 170,000 zlotys for families with a child.

Andrzej Fluderski, a credit adviser and GetHome Finance expert, believes that a rapid and significant reduction in loan costs should not be expected. Among the factors, he named inflation, geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty in global markets. Marek Wielgo, an expert at RynekPierwotny.pl, noted that in some cities the number of apartments from developers was increasing or remained stable, but their price structure could limit the real affordability of housing.

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