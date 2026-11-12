On November 13, an updated regulation by Poland’s minister of culture and national heritage on the reprographic levy will enter into force. It significantly expands the list of electronic devices covered by this payment, RMF24 reports. The levy is formally intended to compensate artists for private copying of works.

Which devices will be covered by the levy

In addition to photocopiers, scanners and paper, the list will include smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, set-top boxes, external storage devices and memory cards. Smartphones and tablets with memory capacity of at least 32 GB, laptops, hard drives, as well as TVs and set-top boxes equipped with memory or a recording function, will be subject to a levy of up to 3% of the sale price.

For televisions, a rate of 1% of the device’s value is предусмотрена if it has built-in memory or allows content to be recorded onto an external medium. At the same time, the industry has questions about the classification of multifunctional devices: in particular, whether a television’s memory is merely a technical component for operating the system or whether it enables content copying.

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New obligations for businesses

In Poland, the main burden of paying the levy is usually placed on manufacturers and importers. At the same time, as RMF24 notes, the rules do not fully define the concept of an importer, so a single product could potentially be subject to the payment multiple times as it passes through several distribution links. Operations within the EU may be particularly complicated, as there are no clear procedures for refunding an already paid levy or a mechanism to prevent double payment.

Companies will also have to settle the levy quarterly and keep detailed documentation. The funds will be distributed by collective copyright management organizations, including ZAiKS, SAWP, the Polish Filmmakers Association and SAiW Copyright Polska. KPMG experts point to the lack of clarity in certain provisions of the new regulation, which may lead to differing interpretations of the rules.

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