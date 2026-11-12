Poland to raise radio and TV licence fee from 2027 — RMF24

In Poland, the radio and television licence fee will increase from January 1, 2027. The monthly payment for a television set or a television and radio set will amount to 34.50 zlotys instead of the current 30 zlotys. Over a year, the total will reach 414 zlotys — 48 zlotys more than before.

Owners of radio receivers only will pay 10.80 zlotys per month instead of 9.50 zlotys. The new rates were announced by Poland's National Broadcasting Council, RMF24 reports.

Discounts for advance payment

Those who pay the licence fee in advance for several months or for the entire year will be able to receive a discount. Annual advance payment will amount to 372.60 zlotys instead of 414 zlotys. If a household has both a television and a radio, only one — the higher — rate is paid.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Payments must be made by the 25th of each month. Licence fee funds go to public television and radio broadcasters to produce news, educational, cultural and entertainment programmes, as well as to broadcast emergency messages.

Exemptions from payment

Those exempt from the licence fee include people with Group I disabilities, people who have completely lost their ability to work, unemployed people, recipients of social pensions, pre-retirement benefits or care benefits. Exemptions are also provided for people with hearing or visual impairments, war disabled persons and military disabled persons, recipients of social assistance, combatants, repressed persons and war veterans.

Pensioners aged 60 and over may be exempt from payment provided that their pension does not exceed half of the average salary. According to RMF24, in 2026 this threshold is 4,451.78 zlotys gross per month. Appropriate documents are required to obtain the exemption.

Read us on