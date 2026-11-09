Poland records minus 8.7°C in Kozienice — RMF24

On Monday morning, Poland's lowest temperature was recorded in Kozienice, in the Masovian Voivodeship — minus 8.7°C. In many areas of the central, eastern and southern parts of the country, temperatures dropped below minus 5°C, RMF24 reports.

Morning temperature contrast

At the same time, thermometers in Suwałki showed 3.9°C at 7:00 a.m. Above-zero temperatures were also recorded in some places along the coast. According to the outlet, frost near the ground surface was stronger in a number of regions.

Poland's Institute of Meteorology and Water Management forecasts that on the night into Tuesday, the minimum temperature will range from minus 6°C in the southeast to 0°C in the west. Light rain is expected in the northwest, while wet snow is possible in foothill areas. Snow is forecast in the Sudetes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fog, slippery roads and precipitation

Fog may form in eastern Poland overnight, reducing visibility to around 200 meters. Frost is forecast in places, which may make road surfaces slippery. In the highlands of the Sudetes, wind gusts will reach 60 km/h.

On Tuesday, air temperatures will vary significantly by region: from 1°C in the northeast to 9°C in the south. Light rain and wet snow are possible, while temporary snowfall is expected in the northeast. In the mountains, wind gusts may reach 80 km/h, with snowdrifts possible in places.

On the night into Wednesday, rain is expected in eastern and southern Poland, turning into wet snow or snow in some places. Nighttime temperatures will range from minus 2°C to 1°C, while in foothill areas they may drop to minus 4°C. The highest nighttime temperature, up to 3°C, is forecast on the coast.

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