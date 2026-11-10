In Poland, police detained nine people in connection with the online dissemination of alarming materials following the attack in Krakow. Karolina Gałecka, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior and Administration, said that law enforcement officers would respond decisively to posts glorifying the attacker and that their authors would have to answer for their actions.

Detentions over online messages

As Polsat News reports, the previous day the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime announced the detention of six people aged between 15 and 36. They published materials which, according to law enforcement, suggested that other people’s lives or health could be in danger.

All six admitted that they had spread false messages. One of them was a Ukrainian citizen, while the others were Polish citizens. Police noted that one of the motives for publishing such posts was a joke.

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Law enforcement officers said that after the shooting in Krakow, messages intended to cause chaos, panic and disinformation began spreading online. In their assessment, the authors used the tragedy to attract attention on social media, while other users shared these materials without verifying them.

Warsaw resident suspected

Separately, the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office reported that Emil W., a resident of the capital, was suspected of causing a false alarm. According to the investigation, on the night from Saturday to Sunday, he left a comment under a broadcast about the events in Krakow in which he wrote about a possible “action” in Warsaw and urged people to be careful on the streets.

The man admitted authorship of the post and explained that he meant possible unrest near the Constitutional Tribunal, rather than a new attack. Piotr Antoni Skiba, spokesperson for the Warsaw prosecutor’s office, called posting such a comment under material about the tragedy in Krakow thoughtless. Emil W. faces between six months and eight years in prison.

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