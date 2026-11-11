In Poland, police detained a 41-year-old resident of Złotoryja County in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship. He has been charged with making threats to take the lives of Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński and his minor children. The man could face up to three years in prison.

Threats on social media

As RMF24 reports, a post containing threats formulated using profanity was published on a social network. According to Liliana Łukasiewicz, spokesperson for the District Prosecutor's Office in Legnica, the investigation established that the message came from an account belonging to a 41-year-old resident of the area around Złotoryja.

According to the prosecutor's office, the suspect admitted that he had published the post. He explained that he did so while under the influence of alcohol and deleted the post after sobering up. The man stated that he holds political views different from those of the minister but had no intention of harming Kierwiński or his family members or intimidating them. According to the prosecutor's office spokesperson, he also expressed regret and apologized to the minister and his family during questioning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Weapons seized

The suspect held a firearms permit and owned two firearms. Police seized them through administrative procedures. The prosecutor plans to apply for the firearms permit to be revoked and has ordered an urgent inquiry into the suspect.

The man was placed under police supervision. He is prohibited from approaching or contacting the minister and his children. The proceedings are being conducted under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Złotoryja.

Read us on