In Poland, the Central Cybercrime Bureau detained six people in a case involving the activities of an organized group that, according to law enforcement, traded in anabolic substances and medicines. During the operation, an illegal laboratory was shut down and more than a thousand items containing anabolic substances and other pharmaceutical products worth more than 1 million zlotys were seized. RMF24 reports.

Searches and arrests

The operation was carried out in cooperation with Europol and the Polish Anti-Doping Agency, POLADA. According to the Central Cybercrime Bureau, those detained include the leader of the organized group. Three people were remanded in custody.

Law enforcement officers conducted 13 searches. In addition to the drugs, they seized property with an estimated value of 180,000 zlotys. Bureau spokeswoman Monika Przestszelska said that the operation also dismantled a channel used to transport anabolic substances.

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Sales through encrypted messengers

According to the investigation, the group operated mainly in the Lower Silesian and Lesser Poland voivodeships. Its members used encrypted messengers to advertise and sell illegal anabolic substances, steroids and medicines.

According to law enforcement, the members of the scheme had divided roles: they supplied goods, advertised them, handled payments, packed and dispatched parcels, and concealed the origin of the funds received. The investigation claims that cryptocurrencies, fictitious personal data and anonymization mechanisms were used for settlements.

The seized substances included compounds on the list prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency: anabolic-androgenic steroids, peptide hormones and their analogues, hormone and metabolic modulators, as well as stimulants. The detainees were charged, among other things, with placing anabolic substances on the market and endangering the lives or health of many people.

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