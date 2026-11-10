Poland has detected and stopped a cyberattack on the ePUAP state system. Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski reported this, Polsat News reports.

Security teams’ response

According to Gawkowski, the teams responsible for the system’s security immediately took measures that made it possible to maintain its stability. The minister also stated that the infrastructure of the Central Centre for Information Technology is secure.

Gawkowski did not provide details of the cyberattack itself or its possible origin. He only reported its detection and stoppage, as well as further actions by specialists responsible for the system’s security.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Restoration of system operations

Technical work aimed at fully restoring ePUAP’s functionality is currently underway. The Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) has been involved in accordance with procedures until all circumstances of the incident are clarified.

The minister assured that findings regarding the incident would be reported as new information emerges.

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