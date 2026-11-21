Scientists have identified an approximately 405,000-year cycle in the amount of deposits left by powerful ancient storms in sedimentary rocks of the Sichuan Basin in China. This was reported by ScienceAlert, citing a study published in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology.

Traces of storms in an ancient sea

A group led by geologist Shuyuan Shi of the China Petroleum Exploration and Development Research Institute studied rocks about half a billion years old. During the Cambrian period, a tropical sea existed where the modern Sichuan Basin is located.

Powerful waves and currents during storms move sand, silt, and clay across the seafloor, after which these materials are deposited in new layers. Over time, the sediment becomes compacted and turns into rock. Such deposits, known as tempestites, can preserve traces of storms for hundreds of millions of years.

The researchers used cyclostratigraphy, a method for identifying repeating patterns in sedimentary rocks that can be matched with known changes in Earth’s orbital parameters. By combining this approach with chemical data from the rocks, the team reconstructed about 24 million years of geological history.

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Possible connection to Earth’s orbit

Within this interval, the scientists identified 59 cycles lasting approximately 405,000 years. Tempestites occurred more frequently during the rising and peak phases of each cycle: these layers were thicker, coarser-grained, and located closer together. During the opposite phases, the deposits were thinner, finer-grained, and isolated.

The authors link the pattern to a Milankovitch cycle, which is primarily influenced by the gravitational effects of Venus and Jupiter. This cycle changes the eccentricity of Earth’s orbit approximately once every 405,000 years. Such changes have little effect on the annual amount of sunlight but may alter its seasonal distribution through interaction with precession.

According to the researchers, in the warm Cambrian climate, this could have periodically intensified the heating of tropical oceans and energy exchange between the sea and atmosphere, creating conditions for more intense storms. At the same time, they caution that changes in sea level, sediment input, and the preservation conditions of tempestites could also have affected the observed pattern. Whether this pattern persists in Earth’s modern climate is currently unknown.

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