In Port Sudan in eastern Sudan, water supply meets less than 40% of the city’s needs, while residents of areas without a centralized network are forced to buy water from street vendors. As Al Jazeera reports, the arrival of people displaced by the war has increased pressure on the city’s fragile infrastructure.

Amina Khalafalla, a resident of the Deim Mayo district, spends 10,000 Sudanese pounds every day on water for herself and her four children — about $1 at the parallel exchange rate. Over 30 days, this amounts to 300,000 pounds, or about $30, equal to her monthly salary. Her home is not connected to the water network, so she buys 18 liters of water for 1,000 pounds.

Consequences of the dam’s destruction

One of the main problems for the city has been the destruction of the Arbaat Dam in August 2024. It is located in the Red Sea Hills northwest of Port Sudan and had previously provided half of the city’s daily water needs. Heavy rains and flooding caused the dam to collapse, destroying villages downstream and damaging pipelines and wells.

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Since then, entire neighborhoods have depended on costly water deliveries by tanker trucks. Ahmed Osman, an employee at a water distribution station, said that before the war began in April 2023, filling a donkey-drawn cart with a capacity of at least 250 liters cost vendors 4,000 pounds. He now charges 16,000 pounds to fill such a cart. According to Osman, a tanker truck carrying 50,000 liters of water now costs 1.5 million pounds, compared with about 450,000 before the war.

Network restoration and health risks

The United Nations Development Programme reported that part of the water network has been restored: 15 boreholes were drilled or repaired, 17 kilometers of pipes were laid, and solar-powered pumps were installed. The system can provide water to nearly 230,000 people, but Port Sudan’s population is now estimated by UNDP at 1 million. In June, the African Development Bank and UNICEF also launched a project intended to expand access to safe water for up to 750,000 city residents.

Emad Hafez, medical director of the emergency department at Port Sudan Teaching Hospital, warned that water disruptions increase the risk of cholera and other diarrheal diseases, especially during the rainy season and in overcrowded camps for displaced people. Water shortages also make it harder to maintain hygiene, operate hospitals, prevent infections, and care for patients.

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