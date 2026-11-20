In Portugal, public sector workers began a nationwide strike on November 20, demanding higher wages and better working conditions. Disruptions affected healthcare, education, justice and waste collection systems, Euronews reports.

Disruptions in hospitals and schools

Sebastião Santana, coordinator of the Frente Comum trade union alliance, said the strike has had significant support since overnight. According to him, hospitals are providing only a minimum level of services, while many schools across the country are closed.

José Feliciano Costa, secretary-general of the FENPROF teachers' union, reported a significant number of schools joining the strike, especially in Greater Lisbon. He noted that teachers are also protesting because they believe their careers are being devalued.

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Joana Bordalo e Sá, vice president of the National Federation of Doctors, said healthcare facilities are complying with minimum service requirements. The biggest restrictions, she said, concern consultations and scheduled surgeries.

Trade union demands

Frente Comum, affiliated with the CGTP trade union confederation, demands a pay increase of at least 15%, but no less than €150 for each worker. The alliance is also seeking to raise the base salary in public administration to €1,150 from January 1.

Santana accused the government of lacking a genuine intention to reach an agreement after four rounds of negotiations. He criticized the authorities' proposal to increase the meal allowance by 15 cents compared with its initial offer, while unions demand that this payment be raised by €13. According to the union leader, the strike date was chosen to influence discussions on the state budget.

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