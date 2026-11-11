On November 11, airlines in Portugal cancelled more than 200 flights to and from the country due to Storm Charles. Schools, hundreds of supermarkets and businesses were also closed. The storm brought heavy downpours and gale-force winds, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The government had put all emergency services and military units on standby in advance, cancelled classes and suspended non-essential public services. Residents were advised to stay at home. These measures were taken following criticism of the authorities over their slow response to a series of storms in January and February.

Portugal's meteorological service, IPMA, said the storm's eye split over the Atlantic, causing Charles to weaken before making landfall in the southern Algarve region. The bad weather was expected to cover most of the country's south and the Lisbon area by the end of the day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flooding in Madeira and evacuation in Spain

Civil Protection Commander Mário Silvestre said that 538 incidents had been recorded since midnight. Authorities maintained a high level of readiness due to the risk of flash floods, strong winds and rough seas.

Earlier, the storm passed through the Madeira archipelago, causing local flooding and fallen trees. Rescuers pulled out a man who had been swept from a garage by a stream of water on the island of Madeira; no deaths or injuries were reported. In neighboring Spain, more than 3,000 residents of the municipality of Piedralaves remained evacuated because of the threat of the local dam overflowing. The AEMET meteorological service warned of serious or very serious impacts from downpours, strong winds and high waves in the country's southwest.

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