In Goseong County, Gangwon Province, South Korea, 1,402 out of 4,429 residents under the age of 24 had migrant backgrounds as of November 1, 2025. This accounted for 31.7% of residents in this age group — the highest share in the country and more than four times the nationwide figure of 7.7%, Korea Herald reports.

Highest rates in small counties

According to a report by South Korea’s Ministry of Data and Statistics, among Goseong residents under 24 with migrant backgrounds, 1,204 were foreign nationals and another 198 held South Korean citizenship.

After Goseong, the largest shares of the population under 24 with migrant backgrounds were recorded in Yeongam at 28.8%, Eumseong at 26.9%, and Jung-gu District in the city of Busan at 23.3%. Overall, at least 20% of such residents were recorded in nine cities, counties, and districts. The highest proportions were mainly recorded in rural counties, where the total number of children and young people is relatively small.

At the same time, cities in Gyeonggi Province led in the absolute number of residents under 24 with migrant backgrounds: Ansan had 24,986, Suwon had 19,057, Hwaseong had 18,974, Siheung had 16,647, and Bucheon had 15,340.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Growth amid a decline in the young population

Across the country, the number of children and young people under 24 with migrant backgrounds reached 787,000 in 2025, up 6.6% from a year earlier. Foreign nationals accounted for 52.2% of this group, while South Korean citizens accounted for 47.8%.

Their share among the population under 24 rose from 6.3% in 2023 to 7.7% in 2025. Over the same period, the country’s total population under 24 declined from 10.83 million to 10.18 million, while the number of people with migrant backgrounds in this age group increased from 684,000 to 787,000.

The most common national origin in this age group was Vietnam at 28%, followed by China at 15.7% and ethnic Koreans from China at 11.4%. The statistics cover people who have lived in South Korea for at least three months.

Read us on