In Pakistan, Sindh Provincial Assembly member Faryal Talpur is expected to oversee the organizational affairs of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab, according to party sources. Previously, this area was directly overseen by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. As The Express Tribune reports, Talpur plans to visit Lahore on November 10 and 11.

Meetings with local chapters

In recent weeks, Talpur has held meetings in Islamabad with representatives of PPP chapters in Punjab, the publication's sources said. Representatives of the youth and women's organizations, as well as party officials from Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Faisalabad, took part. The meetings discussed, among other things, complaints filed by party officials.

Talpur also heads the PPP's women's wing. Sources suggest that her trips to Punjab could become monthly, with her possibly spending two to three days in the province. At the same time, one source said he was not sure about the regularity of such visits.

According to one source, the PPP secretariat in Central Punjab is being renovated to accommodate Talpur and her staff. Another source said these preparations are linked to expected monthly visits, although their frequency has not yet been confirmed.

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Plans ahead of local elections

During her stay in Lahore, Talpur is expected to meet with district organizations, mainly from neighboring districts, as well as candidates who received party tickets. This includes candidates for the National Assembly who received around 30,000 votes and candidates for the Provincial Assembly with about 20,000 votes.

PPP Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza is to brief her on the party's structure in the province and the political situation. PPP Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan confirmed Talpur's planned visit and said she is expected to oversee party affairs in Punjab. At the same time, he stressed that decisions in the party are made after consultations, including with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Amid complaints filed with Talpur and the party chairman, a disciplinary committee was also formed in Punjab to review internal grievances and strengthen organizational discipline.

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