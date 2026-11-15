In Prague, Czechia, the public transport operator limited metro services because of a demonstration involving thousands of people in support of public media. Tens of thousands of people gathered at Letná Plain. Organizers expect the number of participants in the event from across Czechia to reach hundreds of thousands.

Protest against changes to funding

Participants oppose plans to replace licence fees for Czech Television and Czech Radio with state funding. In their view, this could open the way for political interference in the work of these media outlets.

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As Radio Prague International reports, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and his coalition partners reject these concerns.

Organizers' statement

Opening the rally, Mikuláš Minář, head of the Million Moments for Democracy movement, stated that the country is opposing the government's rushed adoption of key legislation without proper discussion. According to him, protesters oppose this approach by the authorities to adopting laws.

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