Prague expects a massive protest on November 15 against government plans to change the financing of Czech Television and Czech Radio. The rally in Letná Park is being organized by the civic group Million Moments for Democracy. According to Deutsche Welle, hundreds of thousands of people may attend the event.

What the bill provides for

The coalition government of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has accelerated consideration of a bill that abolishes the licence fee used to fund public broadcasters. Instead, Czech Television and Czech Radio are proposed to be funded directly from the state budget.

Parliament approved the document in the first of three readings at 04:36 on October 24 after an overnight session. The coalition parties — ANO, SPD and Motorists — say the current fee is an unfair tax and that the new system should improve broadcasters' efficiency. Under the proposal, their funding will be reduced by approximately 15% in the first year.

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Reaction from society and broadcasters

Opposition parties, civic organizations and international oversight bodies have spoken out against the bill. Critics believe that changing the funding model could weaken the independence of Czech Television and Czech Radio. They also point out that the government proposal contains no guarantees of long-term financial stability or editorial independence.

Employees of both broadcasters announced a strike in early November, disrupting television and radio programming. Protests also took place in cities and towns across Czechia, involving students, trade unions, and representatives of religious, educational and cultural institutions.

Andrej Babiš stated that a new proposal would be prepared to move public media funding outside the state budget and provide guarantees of editorial independence. At the same time, protest organizers insist on continuing pressure on the government. The rally will take place two days before the anniversary of the start of the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

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