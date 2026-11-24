Doctors at Na Homolce Hospital in Prague, Czechia, implanted the world's first self-powered pacemaker in a patient last week. The hospital announced the procedure on Facebook on Monday, Radio Prague International reports.

Energy from the heart's work

The device was tested for four years at the First Faculty of Medicine of Charles University. It operates like a miniature power plant and generates electricity thanks to the heartbeat and other body movements.

Unlike conventional pacemakers, which run on batteries that eventually run down, the new device generates its own electricity by using the natural movement of the heart muscle.

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Backup battery and remote monitoring

Researchers tested all the device's functions, paying particular attention to whether it can produce more energy than it consumes. For safety, the pacemaker is also equipped with a microscopic backup battery designed to last for three months.

The technology also includes a monitoring device that allows doctors to remotely check for potential problems.

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