In England, the Premier League’s Key Match Incidents Panel identified six refereeing errors in the previous round. This matches the highest number of incorrect decisions in a single weekend, BBC Sport reports. The panel last recorded as many errors at the start of the 2023–2024 season.

Every week, five panel members assess controversial match incidents and vote on whether the decisions of the referee and VAR video assistant were correct. This statistic does not include correct VAR interventions, including the sending-off of Brentford player Igor Thiago.

Two VAR errors

In two cases, the panel unanimously ruled that both the on-field decisions and VAR’s work were incorrect. The first incident occurred in the Everton vs Coventry match: Everton’s James Tarkowski held Caleb Irenk’i by the hair, but no penalty was awarded. In the panel’s view, VAR should have intervened.

The second case concerned Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, who was held in the penalty area by Hull City’s Nobel Mendy. After reviewing the replay, the referee did not award a penalty due to the German footballer being offside. The panel concluded that Mendy began significantly holding Havertz before the possible offside.

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On-field errors without VAR error

The panel also deemed four more decisions to be errors on the field, but not VAR errors. These concerned an incident involving Thierno Barry’s goal in the Everton vs Coventry match, when the ball likely accidentally hit his hand; Crystal Palace’s penalty in the match against Liverpool; a penalty awarded to Ipswich in the game against Bournemouth; and Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier not receiving a second yellow card for delaying the restart of play.

In three of these incidents, the video assistant had no grounds to intervene because the decisions did not meet the threshold for a clear and obvious error, or the available replays did not provide convincing evidence. In the case of a possible second yellow card, VAR cannot intervene under the rules.

At the same time, the panel deemed correct the decisions not to send off Leeds’ Jaden Bogle after a foul on Tottenham’s Mathys Tel, to award a free kick instead of a penalty for Luke O’Nien’s foul on Cole Palmer, and to award Sunderland a penalty in the match against Chelsea. The decision in the incident before Patrick Dorgu’s equalising goal in the 96th minute was also deemed correct.

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