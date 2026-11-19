Negotiators at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, have released a shortened draft agreement that removes references to ending the use of fossil fuels. The document was published ahead of the conference's scheduled conclusion on Friday.

Changes to the draft agreement

As The Japan Times reports, the first version of the text, released on Monday, contained two references to fossil fuels and restrictions on their use. This issue causes deep divisions among countries participating in the negotiations every year.

The updated draft acknowledges that global warming may exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold that countries had sought to maintain. The text also notes the need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and encourages broader use of technologies capable of removing carbon from the atmosphere.

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Further negotiations

Australia, which is leading the negotiations together with Turkey under a shared presidency model, had previously said that the initial draft was deliberately broad and would subsequently be narrowed. The text is expected to be revised further before an agreement is reached.

Nearly 200 countries are taking part in the negotiations. As the publication notes, in recent years attempts to reach consensus at climate conferences have regularly continued for more than a day after the official deadline.

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