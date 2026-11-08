In Puerto Rico, severe thunderstorms during the day on November 7, 2026, prompted a series of flood alerts in the northern and eastern parts of the island. At 2:46 p.m. local time, the U.S. National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Bayamón and Toa Alta, The Rio Times reports.

Warning for the San Juan area

The warning for Bayamón and Toa Alta was to remain in effect until 5:45 p.m. According to meteorologists, radar detected thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen there by midday, with another 1 to 2 inches of precipitation possible later.

The service reported flooding of streams, streets and underpasses that was already occurring or could begin shortly. Drivers were advised not to cross flooded roads.

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Where other weather alerts were in effect

A separate alert for a risk of minor flooding was in effect for Cataño, Corozal, Dorado, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Baja and Vega Alta until 4:30 p.m. It primarily concerned low-lying areas and locations with inadequate drainage, where some low-water crossings could become impassable.

Alerts were also issued for Morovis, Vega Baja, Barceloneta, Florida and Manatí on the northern coast. In the east of the island, they covered Luquillo, Río Grande, Canóvanas, Carolina, Loíza, Ceiba, Fajardo and Naguabo.

The latest alert for the San Juan area, covering Cataño, Dorado and Toa Baja, was scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m. At 7:20 p.m., the weather service said the heavy rain had stopped and urged people to take into account road closures that remained in effect.

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