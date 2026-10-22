In Busan, South Korea, authorities guided a female dusky shark about 3 meters long into the open sea after it had spent more than a month in a narrow canal in the North Port area. The operation succeeded after two previous unsuccessful attempts, Taipei Times reports, citing South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The shark, nicknamed Bukhangi, was first spotted in the water canal on September 18. The animal’s prolonged stay in an unusual location drew attention because of the canal’s proximity to high-rise buildings and a major high-speed rail station in the city center. According to Busan Infrastructure Corp, more than 1.6 million people had visited the waterfront park by Tuesday to see the shark.

The third attempt was successful

During the first operation on September 29, rescuers tried to direct the shark toward the sea using vessels with water cannons, but it swam away and remained in the canal. The second attempt on October 2 involved a net 50 meters long and 6.8 meters high, but it became caught on rocks at the bottom of the canal.

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During the third operation, workers used a net secured to floating platforms and also deployed divers. They gradually moved the net toward the open sea, preventing the shark from returning to the canal. Drones also monitored its movement. The city broadcast the operation live.

The species is classified as endangered

South Korea’s National Institute of Fisheries Science confirmed that Bukhangi is a female dusky shark. The species inhabits tropical, subtropical, and temperate waters and is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Busan Mayor Chun Jae-su thanked the shark for the publicity, which, he said, would have cost the city trillions without it. At the same time, environmental groups said the shark’s appearance should be viewed as a warning about the climate crisis: in their view, warming seas are forcing warm-water fish to move north, and subtropical sharks are following them.

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