Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) has been detected in greenhouse crops in Busan, South Korea. The city’s Agricultural Technology Center urged producers to limit contact between farms, as the pathogen is easily transmitted through touch, Korea Herald reports.

Affects tomatoes and peppers

ToBRFV is under phytosanitary control in South Korea. It affects tomatoes and various types of peppers, including sweet and hot peppers. Brown spots and wrinkled areas may appear on infected tomatoes, while the fruits ripen unevenly.

Plants may also develop mosaic patterns and leaf wrinkling, with leaves becoming narrow and needle-like. Stem and sepal tissues may die off, hindering fruit development or causing premature fruit drop.

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Transmitted through equipment and clothing

The virus poses no danger to people or animals, and products infected with ToBRFV can be consumed. At the same time, crop losses in infected plants may reportedly range from 30% to 70%.

There is no chemical treatment for infected plants. The pathogen spreads through workers’ hands, gloves, pruning shears, footwear and work clothing. It can also remain infectious for a long time on seed surfaces and in plant debris.

The center advised restricting access to greenhouses, avoiding visits to farms suspected of infection and reporting possible cases without visiting the institution in person. According to Kukinews, cited by Korea Herald, infections were confirmed at 65 farms with a total area of 43.1 hectares in South Chungcheong Province.

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