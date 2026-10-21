In Busan, South Korea, city authorities will make a third attempt on Wednesday afternoon to guide the shark Bukan-i from a canal in the North Port waterfront park to the sea. The animal was first spotted in the canal on September 18. It is about three meters long and belongs to the dusky shark species. The Korea Herald reports on the operation amid concerns about the animal's condition.

Signs of worsening condition

According to reports, Bukan-i is not eating, shows signs of injury and is behaving unusually. In videos shared by canal visitors, its right pectoral fin appears damaged. There were also reports that the shark was hitting the canal wall.

Additional concern is caused by an expected sharp drop in temperature from Thursday: colder water could weaken the animal even further.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nets, pontoons and drones

Preparations for the new attempt began on Tuesday. They included an inspection of the canal entrance and work with nets and pontoons. Under the city's plan, a net attached to pontoons will be gradually moved toward the open sea, after which the shark will be prevented from returning to the canal.

Drones will monitor the animal's movements, while divers will inspect underwater obstacles and the net. Specialists will also monitor the shark's behavior and health and adjust the operation if signs of stress appear. During the work, authorities plan to restrict access to the area and increase patrols.

Previous attempts on September 29 and October 2 were unsuccessful. During the second attempt, the net became caught on the canal bottom, causing the operation to be halted. The following day, during high tide, Bukan-i got past the barrier net and swam farther into the canal. According to local reports, more than 1.6 million people have visited the park since the shark appeared.

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