In Songdo, Incheon, South Korea, sightings of raccoon dogs with patches of fur loss have become more frequent in recent weeks. According to The Korea Herald, the animals are suspected of being infected with scabies, a contagious skin disease that causes severe fur loss.

89 reports since the start of the year

From January 1 to November 12, 89 reports requesting the rescue or capture of raccoon dogs were filed in Yeonsu District. This is 82% more than the 49 reports filed during all of 2025. In 38 cases, scabies was suspected.

Animals with bald patches have been seen on golf courses, in coastal parks and near schools. On October 30, one of them entered a high school in Songdo, after which teachers advised students to refrain from spending time outdoors.

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Risk of mite transmission

Scabies is caused by parasitic mites that burrow into the skin and lay eggs there, causing itching and inflammation. They can be transmitted to people and pets through contact with infected animals. At the same time, symptoms in humans are usually mild and disappear within several days.

A representative of the Incheon Wildlife Rescue and Management Center linked the growth of the raccoon dog population to green spaces, waterways, numerous feeding stations for stray cats, and the absence of natural predators in Songdo. According to the representative, colder weather may also weaken the animals' immune systems and make them more visible as they seek sunny spots.

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