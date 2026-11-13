Evidence of airstrikes on civilian sites in Rakhine — France 24

In Myanmar’s Rakhine State, numerous civilian casualties have been documented amid the junta’s renewed military offensive. According to France 24, this offensive aims to restore the junta’s control over the region. The available evidence, in the outlet’s assessment, points to military airstrikes on civilian sites.

Signs of double-tap strikes

France 24 also reports signs of a double-tap strike tactic. The outlet presents its conclusion about the deliberate selection of civilian targets as an assessment based on the available evidence.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Images from Kyauktaw

The report published images of India Market in Kyauktaw, Rakhine State. According to its caption, the market was engulfed in flames after an airstrike on September 28, 2026.

The report aired on The Observers program on November 13, 2026. It focuses on civilian losses and the likely targeting of civilian sites during the renewed military operation in Rakhine.

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