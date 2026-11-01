In Rawalpindi, Pakistan, low- and middle-income households are again using firewood and coal for cooking due to restrictions on gas supplies and rising prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). As The Express Tribune reports, gas is available in the city for only six hours a day, while disruptions overall last 18–20 hours.

Firewood instead of gas

Gas is supplied three times a day for two hours at a time, while outages from 21:00 until suhur have become routine. Firewood, coal and kerosene are increasingly being used by families, roadside food outlets and small tandoors.

On the open market, coal costs from 800 to 1,000 Pakistani rupees per maund. The price of dry firewood ranges from 1,500 to 1,800 rupees per maund, while ordinary firewood costs 1,300–1,400 rupees. Sawdust has risen in price to 700 rupees per maund. The publication also notes that growing demand for timber has reportedly been accompanied by an increase in timber theft from state and private forests.

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Rising cylinder prices

Traders, owners of large shops and wealthier families are increasingly switching to gas cylinders, which has further increased demand and prices. A new empty household cylinder has risen in price from 10,000 to 13,500 rupees, while a used one costs 8,000–10,000 rupees. Refilling a household cylinder has increased from 3,000 to 5,000 rupees.

The cost of refilling a commercial cylinder, which stood at 12,500–14,000 rupees last year, now reaches 25,000. As a result, roadside outlets, small tandoors, hotels and bakeries have begun replacing gas with firewood. City residents also collect wood waste and sawdust from furniture factories, using them as cheaper fuel.

Shehzad Manzoor Kiani, a representative of the All Pakistan Clerks Association, said that the monthly LPG expenses of clerical workers and lower-grade government employees had reached 10,000–12,000 rupees, prompting them to switch to firewood. Teachers' representatives Basharat Iqbal Raja and Shafiq Bhalwalia said that due to inflation, families use cylinders for urgent daytime cooking and prepare evening meals using firewood.

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