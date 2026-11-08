In Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Pakistan, private carriers have not reduced fares on local routes despite the fifth consecutive decrease in petrol and diesel prices. At the same time, operators of intercity and interprovincial services from Rawalpindi adjusted ticket prices, in some cases by up to 1,000 Pakistani rupees, The Express Tribune reports.

Local routes unchanged

Passengers who travel daily between Rawalpindi and Islamabad for work, study or earnings continue to pay fares at the previous rates. Local transport operators explain this by uncertainty over future fuel costs: they believe the current reduction may be temporary, and a subsequent price increase would force them to raise fares again.

From October 31 to November 7, petrol in the country became cheaper by 31.91 rupees per litre, from 377.91 to 346 rupees. The price of high-speed diesel fell by 24.96 rupees, from 402.96 to 378 rupees per litre. The latest adjustment provided for a reduction of 6.59 rupees per litre for petrol and 4.25 rupees for diesel. The new prices were set for the period from November 7 to 10.

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Intercity travel becomes cheaper

Kohistan Express reduced its fare on the Rawalpindi–Peshawar route from 1,200 to 1,150 rupees, while an express-class ticket to Lahore fell from 2,500 to 2,400 rupees. Its fare list also shows reduced prices of 1,100 rupees to Peshawar and 2,200 rupees to Lahore.

Crystal Lines cut the cost of travel from Rawalpindi to Karachi from 7,600 to 7,300 rupees, to Hyderabad from 7,550 to 7,250 rupees, and to Sukkur from 6,050 to 5,800 rupees. The ticket price to Multan was reduced from 3,500 to 3,350 rupees, and to Rawalakot from 1,100 to 1,050 rupees.

Safe Way Travel reduced fares the most on routes to Sindh. Express-class travel to Karachi became cheaper from 8,000 to 7,000 rupees, and sleeper-class travel from 13,000 to 12,000 rupees. Express-class tickets to Hyderabad, as well as tickets to Khairpur and Sukkur, became cheaper by 1,000 rupees.

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