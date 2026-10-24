In Rawalpindi, Pakistan, the school registration authority has given unregistered private educational institutions one week to submit documents and meet the legal requirements for registration. If they fail to comply, the premises of such institutions will be sealed, Dawn reports.

Registration and fines

The decision was made at a meeting of the Rawalpindi District School Registration Authority chaired by Deputy Commissioner for Social Services Fazail Mudassar. Participants discussed the registration of private institutions, compliance with legal requirements, and safety inspections of educational premises.

The meeting also considered 35 applications from newly established private educational institutions. One of them was rejected due to an incomplete set of documents. The registration of the other 34 institutions was made conditional on submitting certificates for IT rooms and science laboratories, which district registration committees made mandatory.

The authority also authorized the imposition of fines on educational institutions that violated government orders during the summer holidays.

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Building safety inspections

The authorities decided to conduct a third-party assessment of the technical condition of private educational institution buildings. A committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner for Social Services was established for this purpose. It includes the head of the district education authority, the executive engineer for buildings, and the deputy director for development.

Yasin Khan Baloch, chief executive officer of the district education authority, said that the department is checking compliance with safety measures and the condition of potentially hazardous structures at 7,000 private and 1,300 public schools in the district. According to him, 143 public schools were given one week to meet safety requirements. The inspections are planned to be completed within a week, after which measures are to be taken against institutions that fail to meet safety requirements.

Javed Khan, a member of the district registration authority, also drew attention to notices that some municipal administration officials sent to private schools demanding that they commercialize their premises during safety audits. He called for such actions to be suspended so that institutions could complete inspections and registration procedures.

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