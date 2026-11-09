In Rawalpindi, Pakistan, 41-year-old television anchor Rabia Ahsan, associated with 92 News, died from a gunshot wound. Her husband was detained, and police seized a weapon, The Express Tribune reports.

Version of the detained man

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari named the deceased as Rabia Ahmad and said she was found dead in a room with a gunshot wound to the head. At the same time, police reported that the woman's body was found in a bedroom of a house in the Gulshanabad area on Adiala Road with a bullet wound to the front of her neck.

According to law enforcement officials, the television anchor's husband, identified as Ahsan, said during initial questioning that the shooting was accidental. According to him, the weapon discharged while he was playing with it. Police are checking this version.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation and colleagues' reaction

At the time of the incident, the television anchor's mother and sisters were also in the house. Specialists from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency collected evidence at the scene, and the body was taken to a district hospital for an autopsy. Police are registering a murder case at the Sadar Bairuni police station.

Rabia Ahsan last hosted a program on the television channel on Saturday evening. Her colleagues, including journalists Absa Komal, Rauf Klasra and Nusrat Javed, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased. Komal also said she hoped for a fair investigation of the case.

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