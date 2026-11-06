Police in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, have decided to introduce electronic passenger registration at bus stations. Data on people arriving at and departing from bus stations will be recorded through the Travel Eye app, Dawn reports.

Measures ahead of the matches

Security measures are being prepared ahead of a series of ICC Test Championship matches scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from November 9 to 13. The first Test match will be played by the national teams of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Police will also collect data on guests of hotels, guesthouses and inns through the Hotel Eye app. Travel Eye and Hotel Eye are used for the digital monitoring of travelers and the registration of lodgers.

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Control at transport hubs

According to a police representative, the systems are intended to help law enforcement track city visitors and identify wanted persons arriving by buses and minibuses or staying in hotels, guesthouses, inns or private guesthouses.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Malik Tariq Mahboob, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations. It was attended by the secretary of the Regional Transport Authority, representatives of the counterterrorism unit, the Special Branch police unit, city traffic police and other agencies. Separately, police plan to strengthen surveillance at bus and minibus stations and set up a police post at the bus station.

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