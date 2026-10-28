In Rawalpindi, Pakistan, police detained a man and his parents after his wife stated that she had been subjected to violence in the Chaklala area. As Dawn reports, law enforcement officers have launched an investigation.

The woman’s statement

A resident of Shah Khalid Colony contacted Chaklala police and reported that she has been married for five years. According to her, after the marriage, her husband and his parents beat her to force her to do housework.

The woman claims that on Sunday at around 4:00 p.m., while her husband was at work, her mother-in-law, father-in-law and her husband’s brother began beating her and cut her hair. When her husband returned home, she alleges that he did not believe her account, also beat her and locked her inside the house.

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According to the statement, the woman managed to reach a neighbor’s home and inform her parents. Later, she and her sister went to the police with a complaint against her husband’s relatives and his brother. Law enforcement officers registered a first information report (FIR) and launched an investigation.

Police actions

A police spokesperson said that senior officers noticed a social media post about violence against a woman in Chaklala, after which they located the woman and her family. According to him, the incident had not previously been reported to police.

The woman’s husband, her father-in-law and mother-in-law were taken into custody. Police said they are checking all the circumstances of the case.

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