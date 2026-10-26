More than a dozen suspected koi carp have been spotted in the River Torrens in Adelaide, Australia. Following this, the environmental organisation Green Adelaide urged residents not to release unwanted pet fish, including goldfish, into the river. According to ABC News, releasing koi, goldfish or any other non-native species into South Australian rivers can result in a fine of up to $120,000.

Fish spotted in two areas

A group of bright orange, black and multicoloured fish was seen between the St Peters weir and Hackney Bridge. A smaller number of suspected koi were also recorded upstream in the Dernancourt area.

Green Adelaide representative Stuart Collard said it is illegal to keep koi carp in South Australia without a permit from the minister responsible for primary industries. According to him, the organisation suspects that members of the public released the fish into the river. Collard also noted that such a large number of koi sightings in the Torrens had not been recorded previously.

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Nets installed for capture

Nets were installed in Dernancourt to catch the spotted koi carp. As Collard explained, these fish, like European carp, compete with native species for food. They feed near the bottom, stir up sediment and can thereby disturb plants on the riverbed.

Green Adelaide regularly catches goldfish during surveys of the Torrens. According to Collard, a self-sustaining population of these fish already exists in the river.

Preparing for the return of platypuses

James Johnston of the Invasive Species Council said the appearance of koi was disappointing given the money and effort directed towards supporting native fish, rakali and other species. In August, the South Australian government announced additional funding of $4 million to try to return platypuses to the Torrens. These animals were last recorded in the waterway in the 1880s. Collard believes the river is already approaching a condition in which it can support their population; animals for reintroduction may be transported from the state of Victoria.

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