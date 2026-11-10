In Riga, Latvia, representatives of the cultural sector will hold a protest on Tuesday, November 10, calling for a change in the state's attitude toward the industry. Participants will gather at 14:00 near the Latvian National Opera and Ballet building, with a march starting at 14:30 and expected to end at 15:30 near the Latvian National Museum of Art, LSM English reports.

Problems in the cultural sector

Indra Lukina, director of the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra and a board member of the Association of Professional Music Collectives of Latvia, said the protest is intended to draw attention to the sector's problems, although the country's new government is still being formed.

According to her, the decision to hold the event was made several months ago, without knowing that the government would still not have been formed by that time. At the same time, the Saeima has already been elected, and all deputies have been invited to a concert where industry representatives are to speak about themselves and their needs.

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Lukina stressed that concrete steps must follow the event. This concerns not only pay, but also state support for cultural institutions. She explained that insufficient funding for such institutions forces them to raise ticket prices. “We also want to promote the understanding that culture is something every citizen has the right to,” she said.

Pay gap

The organizers of the event noted that in the second quarter of 2026, the average pre-tax salary in cultural heritage institutions was €1,395, while in the performing arts sector it was €1,365. For comparison, the average salary in the public sector reached €1,926.

On the evening of November 9, a concert as part of the “Culture (survives)” campaign will take place at the Riga Congress Centre. Professional Latvian music collectives are expected to demonstrate solidarity within the sector and call for discussions with the new Saeima on a long-term pay plan for cultural workers.

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