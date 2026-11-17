Outages were reported across a number of Apple online services, affecting iCloud, the App Store, Apple Music and other components of the company’s infrastructure. Engadget reports. The scale of the problems remained unknown at the time of publication.

Connection complaints

According to Downdetector, the first reports of connection problems began arriving at around 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. By about 12:29 p.m., the number of such reports had risen to thousands.

Downdetector users also reported difficulties with Apple Pay and device activation. One user wrote that they could not sign in to their Apple account on any of their devices.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Status of Apple services

As of 1:16 p.m. Eastern Time, the Apple System Status page showed four ongoing issues. It stated that signing in to iCloud accounts could be slow or unavailable, while AppleCare on Device was temporarily unavailable for all users.

The status page also reported disruptions to the App Store and Apple Music. Apple did not respond to Engadget’s request for comment on the incident.

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