The Russian authorities of the aggressor state have opened at least two criminal cases against people who transferred funds in rubles on June 12, 2023, to the “You Are Not Alone” marathon in support of political prisoners. As Meduza reports, the defendants are accused of financing an “extremist organization” under Article 282.3 of Russia’s Criminal Code. The sanctions under this article range from a fine to eight years in prison.

One of the cases was concluded in the summer of 2026: the court found the defendant guilty and imposed a large fine. The second case is at the investigation stage. Its defendant has left Russia, and an in absentia trial is expected to begin soon.

Investigators link donations to the FBK

The “You Are Not Alone” marathon does not have the status of an “extremist organization.” However, its participants included media projects of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Russian authorities recognized as an “extremist organization” in 2021.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The known cases concern ruble transfers from Russian cards via the DonationAlerts service to the account of politician Maxim Katz in June 2023. According to the outlet, investigators regard such contributions as financing the Anti-Corruption Foundation, although Katz and the foundation have long ceased to be political allies. The collected funds were sent to political prisoners through the Dozhd TV channel, while the foundation itself received no money.

Thousands of donors at risk

The human rights project OVD-Info, which reviewed the case materials, estimates that 7,519 people could be at risk of prosecution. These are donors who made such transfers through Katz’s account.

Law enforcement officers also requested from the DonatePay service data on donations that Dozhd collected for political prisoners on the morning of June 12, 2023. It is unknown whether they received this information. According to Meduza, in March 2026 Mediazona reported that DonationAlerts provides user data to law enforcement agencies, and human rights defenders confirmed this after studying the case materials of the marathon’s donors.

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