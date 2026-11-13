A court in Kaliningrad, Russia, an aggressor state, sentenced 66-year-old human rights lawyer Maria Bonzler to 12 years in prison on charges of high treason. She was also given one year of restrictions on professional activity.

As Al Jazeera reports, Bonzler represented several defendants in politically motivated cases in Kaliningrad. According to the human rights group Slovo Zashchite, prosecutors had requested that she be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The prosecution’s version

In a court statement published on Telegram, the name of the convicted person was not mentioned. It said that Russia’s Federal Security Service detained a woman on suspicion of transferring to Ukraine information about Kaliningrad security agency employees dating from 2024.

Prosecutors also claimed that she had transferred to Ukraine information about criminal cases in the exclave that were of interest to Kyiv. Kaliningrad Oblast is located on the Baltic Sea coast between Lithuania and Poland.

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Closed hearing

The human rights group Slovo Zashchite said that the hearings were held behind closed doors. According to the group, Bonzler and her lawyers were not allowed to attend court hearings, while the defendant herself was allowed to speak only in her final statement.

The defense maintained that none of the information cited by the prosecution was secret. The group also reported that Bonzler experienced health problems while in custody.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, laws were adopted in the country providing punishment for the so-called discrediting of the army and spreading “fake news” about the armed forces.

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