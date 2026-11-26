A court in Perm, Russia, an aggressor state, granted a request from local pretrial detention center No. 5 to transfer 18-year-old Arseniy Turbin to an adult detention regime. According to his support group, Turbin will be transferred from a juvenile correctional colony to a general-regime penal colony, Meduza reports.

Disciplinary penalties

During the court hearing, it became known that Turbin had received nine disciplinary penalties for violating rules at the pretrial detention center. Before this, his family had known about only four such cases.

Answering the judge's question about the reasons for the penalties, Turbin said that he had tried to follow the rules. In his view, the penalties are linked to the personal attitude toward him of employees of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service and to the fact that he was not familiarized with certain provisions of the internal rules.

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Sentence and new case

In June 2024, Turbin, who was 15 at the time, was sentenced to five years in a juvenile correctional colony on charges of participating in an organization that Russian authorities had designated as terrorist. Russia's FSB claimed that he had allegedly corresponded with a representative of the Freedom of Russia Legion and submitted an application to join the unit.

According to case materials, in the summer of 2023, the schoolboy placed leaflets reading, “Do you need such a president?” in mailboxes, took a photograph with a white-blue-white flag, and created a Telegram channel called “Free Russia.” The FSB claimed that Turbin had joined the legion and acted on its instructions. Turbin himself said that he distributed the leaflets independently and denied submitting an application to the legion. The independent Russian outlet Mediazona reported that the FSB interrogation record in which he allegedly admitted this fact had been fabricated.

It was also reported that in February 2026, a new criminal case was opened against Turbin on charges of participating in riots at the institution.

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