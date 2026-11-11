Russia, an aggressor state, has effectively abandoned its attempt to replace the dollar with the yuan in foreign trade because of U.S. secondary sanctions. The share of the Chinese currency in settlements for Russian exports has halved compared with its 2024 peak, falling to 22%, Meduza reports, citing Bloomberg.

Tighter sanctions against banks

After the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine and the introduction of Western sanctions, Russia actively shifted foreign trade settlements to yuan. In 2024, the Chinese currency accounted for nearly half of such settlements, became the most traded currency on the Moscow Exchange, and surpassed the dollar in the volume of bank deposits.

The situation began to change after the United States tightened secondary sanctions against banks in June 2024. Fearing restrictions, Chinese financial institutions began winding down cooperation with Russia, freezing payments, and returning funds to senders.

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Settlements through intermediaries

Russia now receives 69% of its export revenue from trade with Asian countries in rubles. At the same time, the yuan’s share in global payments has returned to its pre-war level.

Some payment channels to China continue to operate, but they do not guarantee the successful completion of transactions. Sources at companies helping Russian businesses make payments to China told Bloomberg that many transactions are now conducted through intermediaries rather than directly through banks.

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