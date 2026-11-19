Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Russia, an aggressor state, sentenced former First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov to 10 years in a high-security penal colony in a corruption case, Meduza reports. Prosecutors had sought an 18-year prison sentence for him.

Verdict in the case

The court found Tsalikov guilty of embezzlement, money laundering, and accepting bribes. At the same time, the charge of organizing a criminal community was dropped.

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The court also awarded Russia’s Ministry of Defense 6.5 billion rubles under its civil claim against Tsalikov.

Ties to Shoigu

Tsalikov was a longtime associate of Sergei Shoigu. He worked with him at the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the office of the governor of Moscow Oblast, and the Ministry of Defense. After Shoigu was removed from the post of defense minister in May 2024, Tsalikov also lost his position. He was arrested in March 2026.

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