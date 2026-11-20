In Moscow, the Federal Security Service of Russia, the aggressor state, detained Elena Belikova, the former director of the state patriotic education center “Rospatriotcenter.” According to Meduza, she was detained in a case involving the alleged embezzlement of a large sum of money.

Case involving state funds

Two sources at the Russian business outlet RBC said that Belikova is accused of embezzling state funds allocated for Rospatriotcenter projects. According to these sources, if convicted, she could face more than 10 years in prison.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On November 19, a court issued a ruling prohibiting Belikova from engaging in certain activities during the pretrial proceedings. She holds a doctorate in political science and headed Rospatriotcenter until September 2.

The center’s activities

Rospatriotcenter operates within the structure of Rosmolodezh, Russia’s federal youth affairs agency. The center runs patriotic education programs for children and young people and organizes military-patriotic projects.

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