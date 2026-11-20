In Moscow, a court of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — sentenced ornithologist Sofia Rosenfeld to three and a half years in a penal colony in a case concerning the financing of extremist activities. The charges are linked to two donations totaling 2,000 rubles, approximately $30, to Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. Deutsche Welle reports.

Donations to the Anti-Corruption Foundation

Russian authorities designated the Anti-Corruption Foundation as an extremist organization in the summer of 2021. According to DW, Rosenfeld was on an Arctic expedition at the time, without a phone or internet access, and therefore did not immediately stop her regular donations. She did so after returning to Moscow.

Prosecutors requested five years in prison for the scientist. According to calculations by the independent media outlet Mediazona, about 85% of verdicts in 225 cases involving donations to the Anti-Corruption Foundation did not entail imprisonment. However, Rosenfeld was given an actual term in a penal colony.

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Scientific work and support

Sofia Rosenfeld studied and protected Arctic birds and was among the first Russian researchers to systematically monitor migratory bird populations. For her research, she developed a special aircraft that made it possible to observe birds from low altitude.

Several months after defending her doctoral dissertation in October 2025, Rosenfeld's home was searched and restrictions on her movement were imposed. As a result, she canceled her annual summer expedition to the Arctic. More than a thousand people signed an appeal to Russia's presidential human rights council calling for the verdict to be overturned. Her father, who lives in Israel, also said that Israeli consuls have still not been granted access to his daughter in detention.

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