In Reutov, Russia — an aggressor state — a court sentenced 38-year-old punk musician Vladimir Bolobolov to six years in prison in a case involving the possession of explosives. He was also fined 50,000 rubles, Meduza reports, citing Mediazona.

Investigators' version

According to investigators, an improvised explosive device disguised as a charger was found in Bolobolov's apartment. Investigators claim that in 2023, the musician contacted an unknown person who gave him the coordinates of a stash containing explosives. According to their version, he retrieved the explosives and stored them at home.

Bolobolov himself said that the power bank had been planted on him. In court, he pleaded guilty and said he repented. In his final statement, the musician stressed that he had no intention of harming anyone and had put only himself at risk.

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Detention and allegations of torture

At the end of August 2025, officers of Russia's FSB detained Bolobolov, searched his apartment, and held him for three days, after which they released him without bringing charges. The musician's relatives and his lawyer, Oscar Cherdzhiev, said that during his detention, the man was chained to a radiator, tortured with electric shocks, and threatened with rape. Medical workers documented signs of torture.

On September 1, police detained Bolobolov again as he was leaving the hospital. He was charged with minor hooliganism, and a court sentenced him to 15 days in a temporary detention facility. After that term ended, the musician was arrested in the explosives possession case.

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