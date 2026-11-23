In the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — the government is discussing a bill that could introduce mandatory distribution certificates for video games, similar to those already required for films. Meduza reported this, citing sources.

Plans for the bill

According to the publication, the Russian State Duma plans to finalize the document and adopt it in the first reading this year. The bill also provides for classifying game developers and distributors as organizers of information dissemination on the internet.

Services included in the relevant register must store user data in Russia and provide it to law enforcement agencies upon request.

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Industry position

The idea of distribution certificates for video games was first discussed in 2023. It was then proposed by Yana Lantratova, who currently serves as Russia's human rights commissioner.

Industry representatives believe that the distribution certificate mechanism is not adapted to video games, which regularly change due to new seasons, add-ons, and player-created content. A source at an IT company said that the requirements should apply equally to Russian and foreign developers, but it is currently difficult to imagine the practical procedure for obtaining such certificates by representatives of countries that the Russian authorities call “unfriendly.”

In 2024, another bill was already submitted to the State Duma — on labeling gaming content and identifying players through the Gosuslugi public services portal. It has still not been adopted.

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