On November 17, 2026, the Kirovsky District Court in Perm (the Russian Federation, an aggressor state) sentenced Alexey Baykov to 10 years in a high-security penal colony. The court found him to be one of the co-founders of the Hydra darknet platform, through which drugs and illegal services were sold. This was reported by Meduza.

Baykov was found guilty of laundering criminal proceeds, creating a criminal organization, and aiding and abetting in more than 500 episodes of drug distribution. The prosecutor requested an 18-year prison sentence for him. In addition to the prison term, the court fined Baykov 4.8 million rubles and ordered the confiscation of money and real estate worth more than 1 billion rubles in total.

The investigation’s version

According to the court ruling, Baykov and another alleged Hydra co-founder, Alexey Kornienko, controlled the platform’s development, operation, and finances. Before Hydra, they jointly ran the LegalRC and WayAway forums. Kornienko is wanted, and no reports of his detention have been made.

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Baykov was detained in Moscow in the spring of 2024. Russia’s Interior Ministry stated that during a search, it seized cash and cryptocurrency worth more than 300 million rubles from him. The case was transferred to court in Perm because a significant portion of the drug caches mentioned in the investigation materials was discovered in that area of the city.

What is known about Hydra

Hydra emerged in 2015 after the merger of the WayAway and LegalRC forums. In April 2022, German police, with the participation of U.S. law enforcement, seized the platform’s servers in Germany, after which it ceased operations. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, about $5.2 billion was transferred to Hydra’s cryptocurrency wallets from January 2016 to March 2022.

On the eve of the verdict, fragments of materials from Baykov’s criminal case were published on the darknet. The author of the post, without evidence, claimed that he had allegedly paid 600 million rubles in bribes to law enforcement officers for a more lenient sentence. Sergei Pelikh, the former head of the anti-drug unit of the Interior Ministry’s investigative department, confirmed the authenticity of the published documents but did not confirm the allegations stated in the post.

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