Several cars of a freight train derailed in Russia's Arkhangelsk region after part of a railway bridge over the Viled River collapsed. The accident occurred at around 5:10 a.m. Moscow time, The Moscow Times reports.

Passenger service delays

Due to the incident, at least eight long-distance trains stopped on this section of track. These include services between major cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg.

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Russian Railways sent buses to the accident area to transport passengers to their destinations. The company also dispatched repair crews to the bridge but did not say when traffic on the damaged section could resume.

Investigation into the causes

Arkhangelsk region Governor Alexander Tsybulsky of the aggressor state, Russia, said officials were coordinating the response to the accident. According to him, no one was injured in the incident. Law enforcement officers are investigating the causes of the bridge collapse.

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