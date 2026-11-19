In Russia, the aggressor state, military investigators have opened a criminal case following the crash of an An-12 military transport aircraft near Kemerovo in southwestern Siberia. All 19 people on board were killed, AeroTime reports.

Emergency landing

According to Russian media, on November 17, 2026, the aircraft was operating a flight from Novosibirsk to Kansk. A fire was reported in one of its engines. The crew requested an emergency landing at Kemerovo Airport, but the aircraft crashed several miles from the runway. Witnesses said the aircraft was already on fire before the crash.

Crash investigation

Russia’s Ministry of Defense, of the aggressor state, said that the aircraft was conducting a scheduled flight and crashed in an unpopulated area near the village of Yagunovo. The ministry named a technical malfunction as the preliminary cause without specifying its nature. A commission of Russia’s Aerospace Forces is also examining the circumstances of the crash.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The case was opened under Article 351 of Russia’s Criminal Code, concerning violations of flight rules or preparation for flights. Kemerovo Region Governor Ilya Seredyuk said that the fire at the crash site had been extinguished and the area cordoned off. An operational headquarters was established for investigators, rescuers and medical personnel. On November 18, investigators continued inspecting the crash site and collecting evidence for examination. The authorities did not disclose information about the identities of those killed or the exact breakdown between crew members and passengers.

The An-12 is a four-engine Soviet-designed turboprop transport aircraft that is still used in military and civilian aviation. The registration number, age and operating unit of the crashed aircraft have not been confirmed.

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